Firefighter found dead at home; Sheriff offers few details

Fredericksburg firefighters are mourning the loss of a brother in service.

Master Technician Donald Wedding was found dead at his home King George County on Saturday, February 18, 2023, the city’s fire department reported. He’d been a firefighter in Fredericksburg for 16 years.

Authorities in King George County declined to provide us any information about the case, including the time Wedding’s body was found, and how the authorities were notifed.

“I have consulted with the head of our detective’s division. They do not have any information to release at this time. We will contact you if this changes,” said First Sgt. Kecia Wharton, a spokeswoman for the King George County Sheriff.

Meanwhile, Wedding’s family asks people not to raise funds for his funeral or for any other cause in the firefighter’s name. According to a statement, the family is making funeral arrangements.

“We thank everyone for thinking of us, but right now, we feel everything is under control from a fiscal standpoint.

Wedding was assigned to the city’s Engine 1, B shift when on duty.