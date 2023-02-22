Fire damages townhouse on Hunterbrook Drive

On Sunday, February 19, 2023, fire and rescue crews were dispatched to the 12000 block of Hunterbrook Drive in Woodbridge for a report of a townhouse on fire.

Units arrived with light smoke showing. Fire attack and extinguishment quickly followed. The fire was located in the kitchen with smoke throughout the structure.

The home sustained significant damage. No one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental, originating in the kitchen.