Expect high winds through 7 p.m.

A wind warning is in effect for a portion of our area.
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northern
Maryland, The District of Columbia, central, northern and
northwest Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The forecast:
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday
A chance of rain, mainly between 10am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.