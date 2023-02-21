Expect high winds through 7 p.m.

A wind warning is in effect for a portion of our area.

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northern

Maryland, The District of Columbia, central, northern and

northwest Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The forecast:

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday

A chance of rain, mainly between 10am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.