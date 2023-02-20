Stafford deputies recover stolen firearms

Jackson McDowell

Stafford sheriff’s deputies found several stolen guns during a traffic stop in North Stafford.

On Saturday, February 18, at 12:49 a.m., deputies responded to Norman Road for a disturbance with a weapon. A resident reported there was a person in his yard with a flashlight.

When the homeowner went outside to investigate, the suspect brandished a handgun. The homeowner returned inside and called the Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant K.P. Lytle and Deputy M.A. Holub observed a black Dodge Charger leaving the area and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. Several handguns, a short-barreled rifle, and a suspected controlled substance were in the vehicle.

A passenger in the Charger, Taiyon Jackson, 18, of Alexandria, was identified as the brandishing suspect. He had a concealed Taurus handgun in his pocket, which was found to be stolen from Fairfax County.

The passenger, Taiyon Jackson, 18, of Alexandria, is charged with brandishing, receipt of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm with drugs. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, police said.

The driver, Isaiah McDowell, 22, of Woodbridge, is charged with unlawful possession of the short-barreled rifle. Police said Virginia State Police already wanted him for a failure to appear.

McDowell was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $4,000 bond.

An investigation is ongoing.