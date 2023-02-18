Sisters charged after police pursuit

Authorities in Stafford County arrested sisters after a pursuit and crash on Route 17.

On Friday, February 17, at 3:22 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon stopped a gold Nissan Maxima at 626 Warrenton Road for failing to yield to oncoming traffic. The driver provided a fictitious name and claimed she was nervous since she had never been pulled over, police said.

Deputy F.J. Martinez responded as backup and observed the female passenger was also extremely nervous.

As Deputy Gordon realized the driver had active warrants, the driver shifted the vehicle into gear and police followed. The suspect proceeded northbound onto Warrenton Road and disregarded two red traffic signals. Unable to negotiate the intersection at Plantation Drive, the suspect ran off the road and crashed into a crosswalk signal, ending the vehicle pursuit.

The driver fled on foot toward Sebring Drive but was no match for Deputy Martinez, police said. She was apprehended and identified as

The passenger made a run for the border, Taco Bell. Thinking outside the bun did not work as her pink hair made her easily recognizable. Deputy Gordon took the passenger into custody in the Taco Bell parking lot moments after the driver was detained.

Kelzy Young, 19, the driver, was served her outstanding warrants and charged with eluding, possession of a controlled substance, identity theft, false identification to law enforcement, hit and run, obstruction, reckless driving, no driver’s license, failing to yield, and expired inspection.

She was also wanted for three fail-to-appear warrants in Stafford and two outstanding warrants in Fredericksburg.

The passenger, Sharlynia Young, 21, was charged with obstruction and possession of a controlled substance. Both sisters were held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.