3 immunized after rabies exposure in Stafford

On February 17, 2023, the Stafford County Health Department confirmed that an orange and white colored, short hair cat collected on February 15, 2023, from the 100 block of Ottinger Lane, off Widewater Road in Stafford County, was positive for rabies.

It’s the second case of detected rabies in a cat in the same area this month.

The cat was a feral cat that was trapped in order to take it to the animal control shelter. There were confirmed human exposures through bites or scratches from the cat.

Three individuals were advised to obtain rabies post-exposure preventive treatment from the local hospital Emergency Department to prevent the development of human rabies.

The Health Department is notifying the public in case any people or pets may have had contact with this cat. Any individuals exposed/potentially exposed to this cat should seek medical advice promptly from their healthcare provider to evaluate whether rabies prevention medication is needed.

Individuals may also contact the Stafford County Environmental Health Office at 540-288-9018.

Likewise, if your pet was exposed/possibly exposed to this rabid cat or any potentially rabid animal, please consult your veterinarian promptly. In addition, please notify Stafford Animal Control at 540-658-7387 and the Stafford County Environmental Health Department at 540-288-9018. On weekends or after hours, please call the Virginia Department of Health 24-hour answering service at 866-531-3068 and ask for the staff member on call for the Rappahannock Area Health District.

Rabies is a disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It is preventable in animals through vaccinations but fatal to animals and humans if not treated immediately.