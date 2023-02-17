Smash and grab thefts from cars at Stafford parks

Several drivers have been victims of smash-and-grab burglaries in Stafford County.

A burglar has the windows of multiple cars parked at various county recreational locations, including Duff McDuff Green Park, Crows Nest nature preserve, and the Rowser Building, which hosts sporting events.

The most recent smash and grab occurred Monday, February 13, 2023, at a YMCA on Butler Road in Falmouth.

YMCA, 212 Butler Road, 2/13, 9:37 a.m. Deputy A.W. Sypolt responded to a call of a larceny. The victim had their vehicle broken into and their cell phone stolen. If anyone receives a black Samsung Galaxy A12 for Valentines Day from their sweetheart, Deputy Sypolt would like to know.

In each case, authorities said valuables like purses, wallets, and cell phones were left in plain view. They added that you’re encouraged to take your valuables with you or hide them inside the car.