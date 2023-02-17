Candle to blame for apartment fire that injured 2

Fire and rescue crews were called to an apartment fire in Dale City at 4:17 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Crews arrived at the 5000 block of Cloverdale Road to find smoke showing from an apartment.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but the single apartment unit had sustained moderate damage. The Building Official declared the unit unsafe to occupy, displacing two adult occupants.

The two adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. The Fire Marshal’s Office concluded the fire was started by an unattended burning candle.

The Fire Marshal’s Office does not recommend using candles in any setting. If candles are used, never leave burning candles unattended. Make sure any burning candle is extinguished before leaving a room.

Never use a candle where children or pets could knock it over. Other combustible materials should be kept away from any burning candle.