Shots fired on I-95 in Stafford, police seek leads

A road rage incident on Interstate 95 near the Garrisonville exit in Stafford County has police seeking information from drivers.

At 7:32 p.m., Thursday February 9, 2023, a Mercedes sedan was traveling north on I-95 when a silver Toyota Corolla pulled alongside the Mercedes near the 143 mile marker.

The Toyota’s driver fired several shots at the Mercedes. The Toyota then sped away northbound on I-95.

The driver of the Mercedes suffered minor injuries as a result of the shooting and was treated at a local hospital.

Road rage prompted the shooting, said a Virginia State Police spokesman.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about the silver Toyota Corolla is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 540-891-4108 or email us [email protected].