Stafford sheriff’s pursuit: Stolen hearts put her in the box

Just before Valentine’s Day, a woman fled a Walmart with three heart-shaped boxes of chocolate.

On Monday, February 13, at 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to the Walmart at 11 Village Parkway for larceny. Store employees said reported a female had been shoplifting. When confronted, she abandoned over $600 of merchandise and fled with three heart-shaped boxes of candy, police said.

The suspect drove away in a grey Mercedes C30. The employees also provided vehicle registration for responding deputies.

Deputy X.D. Bates located the suspect vehicle southbound on Warrenton Road and attempted a traffic stop near Commerce Parkway. The suspect did not stop and initiated a police pursuit, passing through a red traffic signal at Sanford Drive.

The pursuit continued onto I-95 south at speeds up to 86 mph. Deputy A.M. Pitts and Deputy M.E. Gordon joined Deputy Bates and orchestrated a textbook rolling roadblock at the 131-mile marker in front of the rest area, just before Route 3 in Fredericksburg.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Dawn Lewis, 57, of Spotsylvania County, is charged with felony eluding, driving on a suspended license, and with petit larceny. Police also said he is wanted in Fredericksburg for grand larceny and failure to appear and in Spotsylvania County for shoplifting.

A passenger in the suspect vehicle was released.