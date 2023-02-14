Fire displaces 4; Dip smokes in water, fire marshal warns

Four poeple are homeless after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Woodbridge.

At 9:41 a.m. Monday, February 12, 2023, units responded to the 1300 block of Eisenhower Circle for an apartment fire. Crews found a fire on a second-floor deck extending to the balcony above.

The fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported. One unit was significantly impacted, forcing two adults and two children to be displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials in a plastic container on the third floor dropping down to a second-floor balcony.

The Fire Marshal’s Office warns smoking material should properly be discarded by dipping it into water. Never discard into a combustible container.

Smoke detectors should be tested frequently to ensure proper operation.