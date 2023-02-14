4 p.m. burn law effective Wednesday, February 15, 2023

On Wednesday, February 15, Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn law goes into effect. The law remains in effect until Sunday, April 30th.

Burning may take place between 4 p.m. and midnight only. Fires must be attended to with a method of extinguishment nearby.

The law prohibits open-air Burning before 4 p.m. daily if your fire is in or within 300 feet of the woodland, brushland, or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials.

During this time, winds can be elevated, and the relative humidity is lower; the forest/field floor fuels are extremely dry, having “cured” without tree leaves to shade them. Typically, by 4 p.m., the winds are calmer, and the relative humidity increases.

This ban applies to all open burning, including campfires, except fires completely contained and covered by a metal screen with 1?4″ or smaller openings, such as commercially available chimineas or fire pits. Remember, any illegal burning violates Virginia and County Code and may result in criminal misdemeanor charges with penalties of up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine. A 4 p.m. Burning Law violation is a Class 3 misdemeanor with up to a $500 fine.

The Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department website provides more information on its website.