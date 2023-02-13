Drivers at Prince William, Stafford bus operator OmniRide on strike

Commuter and local busses in Prince William County and commuter buses in Stafford County stopped rolling today when drivers went on strike.

OmniRide passengers were left without a lift to work and play, prompting the agency to cancel multiple routes.

The strike comes after OmniRide approved a more than 17% increase for union workers in its upcoming nearly $60 million budget, which is about 10% higher than the year before.

OmniRide says the drivers who do come to work will have police protection and will be paid.

The transit agency says it’s confused by the union’s move to strike given the increased allotment for the contractor, Kelolis, which operates in 13 counties with nearly 70,000 employees.

More in a press release: