Stafford Sheriff’s Office wins hoagie wars, will use $1,000 for Project Lifesaver

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office attended the grand opening of Wawa at 3099 Richmond Highway in North Stafford.

During the grand opening, the sheriff’s office and Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department members participated in a Hoagies for Heroes competition.

While the Sheriff’s Office won the gold, Wawa awarded both teams won $1,000 to donate to their charity of choice.

The winning team will use the funds for its Project Lifesaver initiative, a partnership with a non-profit organization that provides law enforcement, fire and rescue, and caregivers with a program designed to protect and, when necessary, locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering.

The organization was founded in 1999 in Chesapeake, Virginia.