Sunday is the last to vote early in Gainesville Special Election

This Sunday is the last to vote early in the Special Election for Gainesville District Supervisor on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

The last day to vote early is Saturday, February 18, 2023. Click here for more info on where to vote.

Democrat Kerensa Sumers and Republican Bob Weir took the stage for a candidate forum near Haymarket. Read our full report.

Sumesr and Weir drew stark contrasts between themselves regarding commercial development and data centers, with Sumers calling for more widespread development and Weir calling to curb development and scrapping a plan to add 30,000 more homes to western Prince William County.

Both agreed the county could do more to fund parks.