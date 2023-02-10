News Gainesville Special Election: Sumers, Weir draws stark contrasts over data centers, development By Potomac Local News Published February 10, 2023 at 10:00AM Kerensa Sumers and Bob Weir met for a candidate forum at Battlefield High School near Haymarket, sponsored by the Prince William Committee of 100 and the League of Women Voters. [Photo: Mike Beaty] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Data Centers #Election 2023 #Gainesville #Locals Only #News #Prince William Board of County Supervisors