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Gainesville Special Election: Sumers, Weir draws stark contrasts over data centers, development 

By Potomac Local News
Kerensa Sumers and Bob Weir met for a candidate forum at Battlefield High School near Haymarket, sponsored by the Prince William Committee of 100 and the League of Women Voters. [Photo: Mike Beaty]

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