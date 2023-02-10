Quantico noise advisory in effect next week

Here’s the noise advisory schedule for the coming week.

February 13, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Live Fire EOD Range Ops, 200 LBS and Below, EOD-UXO Sweep (LIVE FIRE)*

February 14, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Live Fire EOD Range Ops, 200 LBS and Below, EOD-UXO Sweep (LIVE FIRE)*

February 15, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Live Fire EOD Range Ops, 200 LBS and Below, EOD-UXO Sweep (LIVE FIRE)*

February 16, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Live Fire EOD Range Ops, 200 LBS and Below, EOD-UXO Sweep (LIVE FIRE)*

February 17, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Live Fire EOD Range Ops, 200 LBS and Below, EOD-UXO Sweep (LIVE FIRE)*

*Please follow us on Facebook for any updates made to the range training schedule during the week.

Please Note: Aircraft supporting training or support to other agencies from the Marine Corps Air Facility at Quantico can also generate noise. The frequency and number of aircraft supporting training can occasionally generate higher volumes of noise. Additionally, atmospheric conditions can amplify aircraft noise volume and the distance sound travels.

Community members wishing to comment on the impact of training should visit https://www.quantico.marines.mil/Info/Noise-Advisories/Noise-Comment/

All questions regarding training should be directed to the Community Relations Office at (703) 784-3699.