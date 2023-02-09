Osbourn High School, TikTok to host digital kindness program

On March 15, 2023, the Osbourn High School PTSA will host a Create with Kindness program for Manassas families, made possible by National PTA and TikTok, where they will participate in conversations about digital kindness, responsibility, and safety, as well as TikTok’s parental controls.

Families will also engage with a student panel and learn about their online experiences.

Osbourn High School PTSA was selected by National PTA from among PTAs nationwide to receive a $1,000 grant to conduct the event. The grant was made possible by PTA Proud National Sponsor TikTok.

Create with Kindness is part of the National PTA’s PTA Connected initiative. PTA Connected is designed to educate and engage families in digital wellness, security, access, equity, and literacy. PTAs have held over 500 PTA Connected events across the country, reaching over 25,000 families.

The Create with Kindness event will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Osbourn High School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dinner will be complimentary.

For any further questions, email Osbourne PTSA president Deborah Shelton at [email protected].