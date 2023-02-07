Take Me Home Tuesday: Little Knight ‘Sir Loin’

Our pet for this week is Sir Loin.

Sir Loin came into our care when he was transferred to us from a local shelter that was overflowing with cats. While we are still learning about him, he seems to be a fairly laid-back kinda guy! Sir Loin does enjoy pets from staff/volunteers, but he can also entertain himself if he has a window to look out of or some catnip to munch on. We are hoping we can find an awesome home for this groovy guy!

Sir Loin is 2 years old, neutered and up to date on vaccinations.

If you are interested in applying or learning about Sir Loin, go to staffordspca.org. You can also call (540)-242-0607, or email [email protected].

Stafford SPCA is a registered 501(C)3 Non-Profit that receives zero funding from the government. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated.

Animal shelters and non-profits should email us a description and photo to be featured on our “Take Me Home Tuesday” post.