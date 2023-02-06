Water’s End Brewery expanding again; this time to Leesburg

What started as Wasters End neighborhood brewery in Lake Ridge has quickly expanded to other areas of the region, like Fredericksburg and now Leesburg.

A new business is brewing in the Village at Leesburg. Chefscape, a food hall and bar featuring a variety of local chefs, will soon become “The Dell: Food & Brew Hall.” Water’s End Brewery, which has two locations in Prince William County and another in Downtown Fredericksburg, will operate the brewery currently being constructed inside the front door, adjacent to the customer seating area.

The inspiration to build a brewery in the food hall was sparked during a conversation between the current operator of Chefscape, Artie Simcox, and Henry Fonvielle, president of Rappaport, which manages Village at Leesburg.

“Artie and the Chefscape team were doing a great job growing the food hall business, and we were brainstorming ways to boost the customer experience even higher,” said Mr. Fonvielle.

Simcox, who has owned and operated scores of restaurants around the country, was part of the Great American Restaurant Group and is the namesake of Artie’s Restaurant in Fairfax, thought a brewery would fit nicely inside the existing space.

Mote, a former Fairfax County police officer who founded Water’s End Brewery in 2016, immediately grasped their vision and realized how much fun he could have to pair his beers with diverse food prepared by various local chefs.

Why the new name? Simcox explains, “As we moved forward in the partnership and began thinking deeper about the experience we were crafting, it became clear that what we’re creating is more than the sum of its parts (a food hall and brewery) and deserved to be branded as such. The Dell refers to a natural gathering place, a haven. To us, The Dell is where food and drink unite. Kick back and relax- you’re at The Dell.”

The new concept is expected to launch in Spring 2023.

Last month, Waters End Brewery held its grand opening in Fredericksburg.