31 new Virignia State Police troopers hit the streets

On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, the Commonwealth graduated its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County.

Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke at the graduation ceremony.

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crises, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 137th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical, and practical training at the Academy on June 30, 2022.

The graduates of the 137th Basic Session are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, and the countries of the Dominican Republic and Egypt.

Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to their duty assignments across Virginia. For their final training phase, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.