Fire at house in Dale City displaces 2 adults, 1 child

[Photo: Prince William fire and rescue] [Photo: Prince William fire and rescue]

A fire broke out at a house in Dale City on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 4 p.m.

Prince William County fire and rescue units were dispatched to the 13000 block of Redstone Drive for a reported house fire.

Crews arrived with smoke showing and occupants out of the structure. No injuries were reported. The single-family dwelling sustained moderate damage displacing two adults and one child. The Red Cross assisted.

The Fire Marshal’s Office contributed the cause of the fire to a space heater located in a second-floor converted home office.

The Fire Marshal’s Office warns everyone to use caution whenever utilizing space heaters. Do not leave unattended, keep combustibles at least 3 feet away, and isolate from small children and pets.

