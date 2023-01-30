The Devlin Road Technology Park — over 4 million square feet of planned data center space — is back on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ agenda for Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Supervisors are being asked to amend the county’s long-range comprehensive land-use plan, moving more than 270 acres from planned mixed residential to M-2, Light Industrial, to allow for the development of up to 4.25 million square feet of data center space.

There’s also a request to allow the developer, Stanley Martin Homes, to build data centers as tall as 105 feet, up from the maximum of 60 feet. Maximum height does not include the rooftop mechanical equipment, which is permitted 15 feet tall.

In 2014, the area was slated for Stonehaven, a failed development with more than 1,000 townhomes and 1.2 million square feet of office space. When its plans failed to gain support from supervisors, who were then asked to amend the land-use designation from low-density suburban residential to the official employment center, the applicant pulled its request.

In February, the applicant returned with a plan to build data centers on the property at 9000 Devil Road, at the corner of Linton Hall Road. Several residential neighborhoods sit near the site, including Foxborough, Rock Hill Estates, Sheffield Manor, and Sheffield Farms.

Several others data centers are now under construction or will soon be nearby the site. In November 2022, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved the Prince William Digital Gateway, 800 acres next to Manassas National Battlefield, now designated for data center development.

Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, whose been opposed to developing data centers near residential areas, will hold a town hall about the Devil Road Technology Park on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Chris Yung Elementary School, 12612 Fog Light Way in Bristow, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Lawson said she also plans to update residents about traffic improvements in the area.