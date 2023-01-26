Police surround Manassas-area high school after bomb threat

Updated 5:30 p.m. — Prince William police found no bomb at Unity Reed High School after someone threatened to bring an explosive to the school at 8820 Rixlew Lane, near Manassas Mall, just before 1 p.m. today.

The school division placed Unity Reed (formerly Stonewall Jackson Senior High School) into secure the building mode, meaning no one enters or exits. After police called all-clear, officers assisted in dismissing students.

In nearby Manassas, students at four other schools were also locked inside thie buildings.

From Manassas City Public Schools:

At approximately 12:55 pm today (January 26, 2023) Osbourn High School, Metz Middle School, Baldwin Elementary and Baldwin Intermediate schools went into “Secure the Building” status due to a possible bomb threat made against Osbourn High School. Secure the Building means no one is to enter or exit the building until further notice, however, inside activities continue as normal.

No one was injured. No word yet on any charges.