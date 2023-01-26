PLN continues to accept local news intern applications

We’ve welcomed our newest group of newsroom interns, and I want to take a moment to introduce you to the young men and women who are working with us here at Potomac Local News.

I’ve worked with multiple interns from our area colleges and secondary schools since 2018. Each of them stepped up and became an essential part of our team while learning how to navigate the digital local news landscape, from posting content to our website and writing original news stories, all while building relationships with business owners and elected officials across all of the communities we serve.

Each has had a front row to the first draft of local history. Many have moved on to attend universities like NYU, Syracuse, UNC-Chapel Hill, and Virginia Tech and have found employment in the industry. We continue to accept interns (please email for more information).

Please meet Bekah Whittacre, 18, and Deshaun Jefferson, 17, who will graduate high school in May. They come to us from the Stafford County Public Schools Work-based Learning Program.

Whittacre is a senior at Colonial Forge High School, where she’s gained experience in freelance design and large-scale printing. Jefferson is a senior at Stafford High School and comes to us with prior experience covering breaking news at his school.

Q: Why do you think community journalism is essential?

Whittacre: Community journalism helps people stay aware of all the many events that go on, even under their noses. Hearing and learning about all the little things that go on in my area gives me a better perspective of the community I live in, and I want to work for PLN because I can get a background view of all the news that is presented.

Jefferson: It answers the important questions and concerns the community may have, thus bridging the information gap. Our job as journalists is to be a liaison between bureaucracy/businesses and the populace, which is crucial to creating an educated, informed community.

Q: What’s your past professional experience? (work experience, school or civic clubs, education level, etc.)

Whittacre: I have lots of general experience in various random jobs such as leadership, stage and technical theatre, graphic design, freelance design, and large-scale printing. I have been certified in a 10-hour OSHA course and Print-ED.

Jefferson: My professional experience consists mainly of my time in the Stafford High School newspaper, the Smoke Signal. My time at Smoke Signal has been a great learning experience. I’ve learned about human interaction and how to work in dynamic situations, such as a mysterious virus that spread through Stafford High School in 2022 after our homecoming dance. My brief about the virus was featured on washingtonpost.com.

Q: What do you like best about the community in which you live?

Whittacre: I love how versatile everyone is. I think what makes a truly great community is the ability to coexist despite varying viewpoints — and our Goodwill thrift stores.

Jefferson: One thing I really enjoy about my community is how understanding and accepting the people are. It seems that I could have a civil discussion with almost anybody about any topic, which makes our community very close.

Q: When not working, what do you like to do for fun?

Whittacre: I do lots of theatre right after school, both general school productions and also our competition shows. I like to design and storyboard [loose, sketchy drawings to make bigger, more finished projects]. I also enjoy reading novels and various classics my mom recommends. If I had more time (and money), I could also go to one of the local gyms and weightlift because I love lifting. It makes me feel powerful and in control of myself.

Jefferson: I typically watch endurance motor racing, a sport I hope to cover as a journalist. Endurance racing intrigues me because there is so much nuance and regulation involved, yet it is still highly competitive and enjoyable to watch. I also enjoy European football (aka Soccer), my recent passion.

Q: When you leave PLN, what is one thing you hope to have accomplished?

Whittacre: I hope to adopt a good organizational system that keeps me on track with assignments and dates. I struggle with organizing important dates sometimes, and having something not school-related is already helping me keep track of everything I have to do.

Jefferson: I hope to have become a journalist capable of performing nearly every task involved in a newsroom; Tasks such as managing, editing, gathering content, or posting content. I believe a great workplace is one in which anyone can do any job because it allows the business to continue running smoothly and efficiently in the event of a team member’s absence.