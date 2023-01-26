Published January 26, 2023 at 7:00AM | Updated September 4, 2024 at 11:42AM

OmniRide’s Service Change will take effect on Monday, January 30.

Schedules for Express, Metro Express, and Local routes will change on that date. OmniRide Connect micro transit pilot program is now operating in Manassas Park. It replaces the OmniRide Local Manassas Park route. Some routes operate from the new Balls Ford Road Commuter Lot in Manassas.

The new schedules are available here https://omniride.com/service/schedules/ .

THE FOLLOWING ROUTES HAVE CHANGES:

OmniRide Express

Note: Manassas – Washington/State Dept. (601) route will be discontinued. Riders can use Gainesville-Washington (611) to get into D.C.

Dale City – Washington (D-100)

NEW routing starts and ends at Dale Blvd & Birchdale, no longer serves Potomac Mills lot or OmniRide Transit Center but continues service to Dale City, Telegraph and Horner Rd lots

Timetable adjustments

Trips added

Dale City – Pentagon & Rosslyn/Ballston (D-200)

NEW routing starts and ends at Dale Blvd & Birchdale

Timetable adjustments

Trip added

Dale City – Navy Yard (D-300)

NEW routing starts and ends at the OmniRide Transit Center

Timetable adjustments

Trips added

Dale City – Mark Center (D-400)

NEW routing trips start and end at Dale Blvd & Birchdale

Timetable adjustments

Lake Ridge – Washington (L-100)

Timetable adjustments

Pentagon stop added to later morning trips

Lake Ridge-Pentagon / Crystal City (L-200)

Timetable adjustments

Eliminated last morning trip due to low ridership

Montclair (MC-100) — now a separate schedule from MC-200

NEW routing — starts and ends at Dale City lot. NEW AM routing at L’Enfant Plaza

Timetable adjustments

Montclair to Pentagon (MC-200) — now a separate schedule from MC-100

NEW routing — starts and end on Benita Fitzgerald at Brahams Drive

Timetable adjustments

South Route 1 – Pentagon / L’Enfant Plaza / Washington DC (RS)

NEW routing — stats and ends at Benita Fitzgerald and Brahams Drive. AM rerouting at L’Enfant Plaza changed.

Timetable adjustments

Tysons Corner (T)

Timetable adjustments

Stafford-Washington (543)

Timetable adjustments

Pentagon added to first and last trip in both AM/PM

Stafford-Pentagon (942)

Timetable adjustments

AM trip discontinued and PM trip added

Manassas-Washington (601) — DISCONTINUED. Alternate Gainesville/Manassas-Washington/State Department (611).

Manassas-Pentagon (602)

NEW routing — starts and ends at Balls Ford lot

Timetable adjustments

Trips added

Manassas-Dulles Corridor/Reston/Herndon (608) — NEW Route

Service from new Balls Ford Commuter Lot to USGS Geographic Science Center in Reston

Connections to Metro Silverline (to Dulles Airport) and other regional buses

Gainesville/Manassas-Washington/State Department (611)

NEW routing — now serves Balls Ford lot

Timetable adjustments

Trips added

Gainesville-Pentagon / L’Enfant Plaza / Navy Yard (612)

Timetable adjustments

Trip added

Haymarket-Rosslyn / Ballston (622)

NEW routing — starts and ends at Heathcote lot. University lot added to route.

Timetable adjustments

Trips added

Western Express Connector (62) — NEW Route

Provides timed connections to Route 60 at Balls Ford Lot

Limestone to Balls Ford to University in morning

Balls Ford to University to Linton Hall in evening

OmniRide Metro Express

Linton Hall (61) route will be discontinued. Passengers can ride new Western Express Connector (62) to Balls Ford Lot to connect with Manassas Metro Express to Tysons Metro Station.

Manassas (60)

All day service to/from Tysons Metro

First 3 am trips start on Centreville Rd @ Shoppers Square

Last 3 evening trips end on Centreville Rd @ Leland

Balls Ford Lot added to routing

OmniRide Local

Note: Manassas Park (68) — Route discontinued and replaced with OmniRide Connect microtransit service.

Manassas North-NOVA Campus (65N) — NEW routing, now separate schedule from route 67

Direct Access to Manassas Mall

Direct Access to Portsmouth Commuter Lot

New Routing from Hub-PWC Courthouse to Manassas Mall

Irongate Way routing eliminated

Manassas North-Balls Ford Lot (65B) — NEW routing, NEW separate schedule from routes 65N and 67

Operates between the Western Hub and the Balls Ford Lot

Direct access to Manassas Mall

Timed transfers at Western Hub to Route 96

Manassas South to Manassas Park (67) — NEW routing, separate schedule from 65N and 65B routes.

Service hours extended to match 65N

New routing along Portner / Breeden / Mathis

Euclid routing discontinued

Dale City

First three morning trips start at Chinn Center

Provides early options for residents on Prince William Pkwy to connect to Express routes

Woodbridge/Lake Ridge

Loops A & B routing altered around Tackett’s Mill

No longer serves stops on Harbor Dr & Tackett’s Mill Dr

Serves stop at Tackett’s Mill Commuter Lot

New timepoint is Lake Ridge Commuter Lot

East – West Express (96)

Timetable adjustments

Added trip

Contact OmniRide Customer Service at 703-730-6664 or [email protected] for more information.