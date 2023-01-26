OmniRide’s Service Change will take effect on Monday, January 30.
Schedules for Express, Metro Express, and Local routes will change on that date. OmniRide Connect micro transit pilot program is now operating in Manassas Park. It replaces the OmniRide Local Manassas Park route. Some routes operate from the new Balls Ford Road Commuter Lot in Manassas.
The new schedules are available here https://omniride.com/service/schedules/ .
THE FOLLOWING ROUTES HAVE CHANGES:
OmniRide Express
Note: Manassas – Washington/State Dept. (601) route will be discontinued. Riders can use Gainesville-Washington (611) to get into D.C.
Dale City – Washington (D-100)
NEW routing starts and ends at Dale Blvd & Birchdale, no longer serves Potomac Mills lot or OmniRide Transit Center but continues service to Dale City, Telegraph and Horner Rd lots
Timetable adjustments
Trips added
Dale City – Pentagon & Rosslyn/Ballston (D-200)
NEW routing starts and ends at Dale Blvd & Birchdale
Timetable adjustments
Trip added
- Dale City – Navy Yard (D-300)
NEW routing starts and ends at the OmniRide Transit Center
Timetable adjustments
Trips added
- Dale City – Mark Center (D-400)
NEW routing trips start and end at Dale Blvd & Birchdale
Timetable adjustments
- Lake Ridge – Washington (L-100)
Timetable adjustments
- Pentagon stop added to later morning trips
- Lake Ridge-Pentagon / Crystal City (L-200)
Timetable adjustments
- Eliminated last morning trip due to low ridership
- Montclair (MC-100) — now a separate schedule from MC-200
- NEW routing — starts and ends at Dale City lot. NEW AM routing at L’Enfant Plaza
Timetable adjustments
- Montclair to Pentagon (MC-200) — now a separate schedule from MC-100
- NEW routing — starts and end on Benita Fitzgerald at Brahams Drive
Timetable adjustments
- South Route 1 – Pentagon / L’Enfant Plaza / Washington DC (RS)
- NEW routing — stats and ends at Benita Fitzgerald and Brahams Drive. AM rerouting at L’Enfant Plaza changed.
Timetable adjustments
- Tysons Corner (T)
Timetable adjustments
- Stafford-Washington (543)
- Timetable adjustments
- Pentagon added to first and last trip in both AM/PM
- Stafford-Pentagon (942)
Timetable adjustments
- AM trip discontinued and PM trip added
- Manassas-Washington (601) — DISCONTINUED. Alternate Gainesville/Manassas-Washington/State Department (611).
- Manassas-Pentagon (602)
- NEW routing — starts and ends at Balls Ford lot
- Timetable adjustments
Trips added
- Manassas-Dulles Corridor/Reston/Herndon (608) — NEW Route
- Service from new Balls Ford Commuter Lot to USGS Geographic Science Center in Reston
- Connections to Metro Silverline (to Dulles Airport) and other regional buses
- Gainesville/Manassas-Washington/State Department (611)
- NEW routing — now serves Balls Ford lot
Timetable adjustments
Trips added
- Gainesville-Pentagon / L’Enfant Plaza / Navy Yard (612)
Timetable adjustments
Trip added
- Haymarket-Rosslyn / Ballston (622)
- NEW routing — starts and ends at Heathcote lot. University lot added to route.
Timetable adjustments
Trips added
- Western Express Connector (62) — NEW Route
- Provides timed connections to Route 60 at Balls Ford Lot
- Limestone to Balls Ford to University in morning
- Balls Ford to University to Linton Hall in evening
OmniRide Metro Express
Linton Hall (61) route will be discontinued. Passengers can ride new Western Express Connector (62) to Balls Ford Lot to connect with Manassas Metro Express to Tysons Metro Station.
Manassas (60)
- All day service to/from Tysons Metro
- First 3 am trips start on Centreville Rd @ Shoppers Square
- Last 3 evening trips end on Centreville Rd @ Leland
- Balls Ford Lot added to routing
OmniRide Local
Note: Manassas Park (68) — Route discontinued and replaced with OmniRide Connect microtransit service.
Manassas North-NOVA Campus (65N) — NEW routing, now separate schedule from route 67
- Direct Access to Manassas Mall
- Direct Access to Portsmouth Commuter Lot
- New Routing from Hub-PWC Courthouse to Manassas Mall
- Irongate Way routing eliminated
Manassas North-Balls Ford Lot (65B) — NEW routing, NEW separate schedule from routes 65N and 67
- Operates between the Western Hub and the Balls Ford Lot
- Direct access to Manassas Mall
- Timed transfers at Western Hub to Route 96
Manassas South to Manassas Park (67) — NEW routing, separate schedule from 65N and 65B routes.
- Service hours extended to match 65N
- New routing along Portner / Breeden / Mathis
- Euclid routing discontinued
Dale City
- First three morning trips start at Chinn Center
- Provides early options for residents on Prince William Pkwy to connect to Express routes
Woodbridge/Lake Ridge
- Loops A & B routing altered around Tackett’s Mill
- No longer serves stops on Harbor Dr & Tackett’s Mill Dr
- Serves stop at Tackett’s Mill Commuter Lot
- New timepoint is Lake Ridge Commuter Lot
- East – West Express (96)
Timetable adjustments
Added trip
Contact OmniRide Customer Service at 703-730-6664 or [email protected] for more information.