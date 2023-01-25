Sur 13 gang members charged Manassas-area mob assault

E. Mancha Mancha Deras Blanco Mancha, Jr.

On January 21, 2023, detectives with the Prince William police Special Investigations Bureau concluded the investigation into the burglary at a home in the 8100 block of Community Drive near Manassas.

While investigating the incident, detectives received information leading to the identification of four men involved in the incident that occured in October 2022.

Further investigation revealed the four men were active members of the criminal street gang identified as Sur 13.

On December 15, 2022, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspects identified below. Between December 26, 2022, and January 21, 2023, the suspects were arrested.

Arrested on January 21, 2023:

Jesus MANCHA Jr., 39, of 8661 Bruton Parish Ct., #304 in Manassas

Efrain MANCHA, 29, of 8661 Bruton Parish Ct., #102 in Manassas

German MANCHA-DERAS, 26, of 10178 Statesboro Ct. in Manassas

Christian Anthony BLANCO, 28, of 8850 Oliver Ct. in Manassas

All four were charged with assault by mob and gang participation. Court dates are pending.

On October 26 at 12:57 p.m., officers were called to the scene fo the crime, where two vehicles were parked near the above residence, and multiple individuals got out of the vehicles and began a verbal altercation with the victim — 38-year-old man was visiting the home

During the encounter, the suspects assaulted the victim before entering the residence through an unsecured rear door. While inside the home, the suspects kicked in two bedroom doors before removing the property from each room.

The suspects then exited the home and fled the area before police arrived at the scene. The victim reported minor injuries. Jewelry and construction tools were reported missing.