Mob of 7 charged in mens shoe store robbery

Cupid Abu Jalloh Chenault Mohamed Jalloh Haley

On January 24, 2023, detectives with the Prince William County Violent Crimes Bureau concluded the investigation into the robbery at Unique Soles, 2894 Garber Way, a men’s shoe store near Lake Ridge.

While investigating the incident, detectives received information identifying seven suspects related to the robbery.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the adult suspects and a detention order for a juvenile suspect, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile.

Between January 17 and 24, 2023, the suspects identified below were located and arrested or turned in to police without incident.

Arrested on January 24:

Jamal Lee HALEY, 19, of 13508 Princedale Dr. in Woodbridge

Mohamed Makah JALLOH, 19, of 5558 Roundtree Dr. in Woodbridge

Abu Bakarr JALLOH, 18, of 5558 Roundtree Dr. in Woodbridge Dasan

Leandre CHENAULT, 19, of 6415 Oxbow Ct. in Woodbridge Nigel

Elijah CUPID, 19, of 5733 Northton Ct. in Woodbridge

Elijah Ajamu BELL, 18, of 13323 Kerrydale Rd. in Woodbridge

All were charged with robbery and assault by mob

Court Date for all: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

On November 25 at 12:44 p.m., officers responded to Unique Soles. The investigation revealed the victim, a 22-year-old man, was in the business’s parking lot when he was approached from behind by a group of individuals. During the encounter, one of the individuals attempted to take the victim’s property.

When the victim resisted, other members of the group assaulted him. At some point during the struggle, the victim fell to the ground, where the assault continued.

The victim temporarily lost consciousness. The suspects took the victim’s property before fleeing. An 18-year-old male family member with the victim attempted to intervene and was also assaulted.

The family member eventually got the victim out of the area and contacted the police. Minor injuries were reported by both victims.