Post an obituary to honor a loved one

Obituaries were essential sections of the local newspapers I worked at in Prince William and Stafford counties (both closed, like so many other local newspapers, have over the past 20 years).

The obituary page featured the life stories of those who built and served our communities and their photos. It provided a place where readers could not only know of their passing and accomplishments but also a place where they could be memorialized.

While we don’t print a newspaper, our obituary page here at PLN works similarly and provides the same features and benefits.

You can post obituaries to our site using this link.