Luna is today’s ‘Take Me Home Tuesday’ pet

Luna is a spayed female German Shepherd estimated to be about 1 year and 3 months old. She came into our care through no fault of her own by having an accidental litter. Now that her pups are full-grown, she is ready to find her own home!

Luna would thrive in a home where someone is around most of the day and can give her all the attention she craves. She appears to be housebroken and loves to go for long walks. Luna weighs 72 lbs. and is fully vaccinated, microchipped, and up to date on preventatives.

If you are interested in applying or learning about Luna, go to staffordspca.org. You can also call (540)-242-0607, or email [email protected].

Stafford SPCA is a registered 501(C)3 Non-Profit that receives zero funding from the government. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated.

Animal shelters and non-profits should email us a description and photo to be featured on our”Take Me Home Tuesday” post.