Driver pepper sprayed, accused drunk impersonates cop in Manassas

On January 20, 2023, at 7:45 p.m., Manassas police responded to Roger’s Service Station in the 9600 block of Grant Avenue, where callers reported a man wearing a Virginia State Trooper hat and claimed to be a state trooper.

According to police, he harassed several patrons and employees.

Police found the man in the parking lot of the Manassas City Police Public Safety Building, 9608 Grant Avenue, and arrested him.

Christopher Morneau, 37, of Prince William County, is charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and public intoxication. He was held with no bond and had a pending court date.

Meanwhile, police in Manassas are also investigating a case of road rage that occurred at 1:45 p.m. in the 8700 block of Liberia Avenue.

A resident told police that he unintentionally pulled in front of someone with his vehicle, trying to make a left turn in traffic.

The person he cut off followed him to the next intersection, exited his vehicle, started to yell obscenities at him, and proceeded to spray mace in the victim’s face.

The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction. The suspect is described as a white male with a short, white, goatee-style beard driving a dark grey Hyundai SUV (unknown tags).

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Manassas City Police.