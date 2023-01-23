Barbara R. Kahrer, 85, of Woodbridge, Va., formerly of New Castle, Penn. passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Barbara was born on January 19, 1937, in New Castle, Penn. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Zarilla) Quarella. She was of Roman Catholic Faith.

Ms. Kahrer graduated from St. Francis Nursing School and worked as a nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital and the former Potomac Hospital in Virginia. She retired from Dominion Hospital in Falls Church, Va. She enjoyed baking, reading, and rooting for The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Barbara is survived by her children Renee (Anthony) Gabriele, New Castle, Penn. and Andrew J. Kahrer Jr., Arlington, Va.; sisters JoAnn (Thomas) Kent, Charleston S.C., Mary Jane (Nicholas) Kliem, New Castle, Penn.

There will be no calling hours. Services will be private and are entrusted to Noga Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be viewed or offered by visiting nogafuneralhome.com