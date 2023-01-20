Stafford schools failed to notify students of National Merit commendations

Stafford County is now on the list of public school divisions that admits to not informing students of their National Merit Scholarship award.
Six students at Mountain View High School were not told about their recognition in time to file college applications. The school principal notified the school system administration about the error.
Stafford schools said the colleges to which the affected students applied to have been notified.
“We are deeply saddened to learn yesterday that six of our students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status in a timely manner,” said Stafford County Public Schools spokeswoman Sandra Osborn. “We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused these students and families.”
Stafford’s announcement comes after Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. LaTayna McDade stated administrators at Battlefield, Colgan, Forest Park, and Patriots failed to tell 28 students they received letters of commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Program.
While the students do not qualify for the scholarship, many use commendation letters on college applications.
Here is the entire statement from Stafford County Public Schools:
Stafford County Public Schools is proud to acknowledge the accomplishments of our students, staff, community, and partners. We are deeply saddened to learn yesterday that six of our students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status in a timely manner. We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused these students and families. This is very frustrating for us, and not indicative of the pride we feel in our students and the approach we take in celebrating their personal achievements.
At this time, the school principal has contacted each affected student and their family. We are contacting each college to which these students applied to notify them of the applicant’s commended scholar status.
We will also contact the National Merit Scholarship Program to discuss the notification process for students and principals.
Stafford Schools values Students, Integrity, Respect, Community, Opportunity, and Excellence. We strive to be transparent and supportive of all students, staff, and family members, and this includes regular recognition of achievement across the learning community.