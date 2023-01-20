Stafford schools failed to notify students of National Merit commendations

Stafford County is now on the list of public school divisions that admits to not informing students of their National Merit Scholarship award.

Six students at Mountain View High School were not told about their recognition in time to file college applications. The school principal notified the school system administration about the error.

Stafford schools said the colleges to which the affected students applied to have been notified.

“We are deeply saddened to learn yesterday that six of our students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status in a timely manner,” said Stafford County Public Schools spokeswoman Sandra Osborn. “We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused these students and families.”

Stafford’s announcement comes after Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. LaTayna McDade stated administrators at Battlefield, Colgan, Forest Park, and Patriots failed to tell 28 students they received letters of commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Program.

While the students do not qualify for the scholarship, many use commendation letters on college applications.

Here is the entire statement from Stafford County Public Schools: