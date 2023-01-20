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Mr. Clean shows gun, steals laundry detergent

By Potomac Local News

[Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash]
A thief went to great lengths to wash his threads today.

Prince William police said a man walked into a Giant Food store in Bull Run Plaza, about five miles from Downtown Manassas, displayed a gun, and then made off with a box of laundry soap.

No shots were fired, and no one was injured. More as we have it.

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