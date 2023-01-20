Mr. Clean shows gun, steals laundry detergent

A thief went to great lengths to wash his threads today.
Prince William police said a man walked into a Giant Food store in Bull Run Plaza, about five miles from Downtown Manassas, displayed a gun, and then made off with a box of laundry soap.
No shots were fired, and no one was injured. More as we have it.
INCIDENT: Armed Robbery | Manassas; #PWCPD is investigating a robbery at the the Giant on Sudley Rd where the suspect displayed a firearm while taking laundry detergent. NO SHOTS were fired & No injuries reported. Expect police presence in the area as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/nCbpNqiZWg
— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) January 20, 2023