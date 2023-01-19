Casper “Cap” Ray Whetzel of Midland, VA, formerly of Brentsville, VA passed away January 11, 2023 in Fauquier County. Born November 17, 1935 in Brentsville to Jesse James Whetzel and Tracie Irene Spitzer Whetzel.

Cap worked in grocery stores and was also a superintendent for Prince William schools.

Survivors include his daughters, Melissa Green of Midland VA, Tammie Coe of Phoenix, AZ and Stepson, Jimmy Knupp of Manassas VA.

In addition to his parents, his wife Patty Whetzel precedes him in death.

The family will receive friends at Brentsville Presbyterian Church, 12305 Bristow Road, Brentsville, VA for one hour prior to service time. The funeral service will be held Saturday, January 21 at 12:00 p.m. with a reception to follow in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be held privately in Valley View Cemetery, 12677 Valley View Drive, Nokesville, VA.

Fond memories of Casper and condolences may be offered to the Whetzel family through clore-english.com. The Whetzel family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements