Woodbridge delegate’s bill would block parents from seeing children’s medical records

A bill filed by lawmakers representing Prince William and Stafford counties aims to restrict parents access to medical records.

Delegate Candi Mundon King’s HB2109 will allow judges to deny parents access to medical records if the judge deems the action “would be reasonably likely to cause substantial harm to the minor or another person or deter the minor from seeking care.”

Parents would have the right to appeal the judge’s order and have their request reviewed. The bill has yet to be referred to a committee.

King (D) currently represents Woodbridge in Prince William County and a portion of northern Stafford County through December 31, 2023. Two other Democrat delegates from Prince William County — Elizabeth Guzman and Michele Maldonado co-sponsored the bill.

Last year, Guzman interviewed WJLA-TV, where she is seen suggesting parents face criminal charges for not affirming their child’s sexual identity. Guzman is mounting a Primary Campaign for State Senate District 29, held by Jeremy McPike.

Meanwhile, Candi Mundon King’s husband, Josh King, is making a second run for Prince William County Sheriff. Josh King, a Fairfax County sheriff’s deputy, ran for the post in 2019 and lost but not before he took a $50,000 campaign donation from liberal activist George Soros.