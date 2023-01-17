Lovejoy to run for Delegate, leaves Senate 30 seat without Republican candidate

Ian Lovejoy, the former Manassas City Councilman, announced a bid for the Virginia House of Delegates District 22 seat for the November General Election.

Lovejoy (R) had been seeking the Virginia State Senate seat for District 30, which encompasses Manassas. With the announcement, Lovejoy withdrew his bid for the District 30 seat, leaving it without a Republican vying for the seat.

Democrat Delegate Danica Roem, who represents portions of Prince William County and Manassas and Manassas Park cities, is running for the District 30 seat, opting not to seek re-election to her House of Delegates seat.

Lovejoy is set to be married, and he and his wife recently purchased a house in Bristow, which prompted the decision to run for the House of Delegates, he told PLN. In 2019, Lovejoy failed for the House of Delegates, losing to incumbent Lee Carrer (D).

District 22 has no incumbent and leans Republican. It includes portions of Prince William County, south and west of Manassas, including Bristow, Buckhall, and Nokesville.

Lovejoy said he’ll campaign on economic issues, including the rising costs of groceries and other goods taking its toll on residents, keeping parents engaged in education, and on land-use issues in the face of the ongoing debate over data centers being built in Prince William County.

Roem and State Senator Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax) have introduced bills this General Assembly session to slow the development of the Prince William Digital Gateway — more than 800 acres next to Manassas National Battlefield, where data center construction has been approved by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

Roem says she’s “adamantly opposed” to data centers, while Petersen wants the study on the adverse effects server farms will have on the region’s water quality. The centers require massive amounts of water to cool servers, while conservationists argue data center construction requires leaving forested areas, prompting more sediment to flow into the region’s drinking reservoir.

Lovejoy told PLN the Prince William Board of County Supervisors should pay attention not only to these bills but also to the angst among county residents who opposed the data center project and suing to overturn it.

“Unfortunately, it’s rising to the level of state action,” said Lovejoy. “The local leaders should pay attention or risk losing some of their land-use authority to the state.”

Here’s Lovejoy’s campaign announcement.

Ian Lovejoy announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for the 22nd District in Virginia’s House of Delegates. “Virginia needs leaders in the General Assembly who will fight to make our communities safer, work to lower taxes, and put parents first when it comes to their children’s education,” said Lovejoy. He added: “In the House of Delegates I will always put my constituents before special interests, opposing legislation that leads to overdevelopment, working to cut taxes, and expanding opportunities for Virginia families.” Lovejoy resides in the Victory Lakes subdivision of Bristow with his fiancée Nancy Edmundson. Previously, Lovejoy served on Manassas City Council, and is owner of Reliant Hiring Solutions – a national recruitment firm specializing in law enforcement recruitment. About House District 22 House District 22 is a new district – with no incumbent – drawn as part of the Commonwealth’s 10 year redistricting process. It combines portions of the former 50th, 51st, 13th and 31st House Districts- with he 50th being the largest contributor. Ranked as a Republican Leaning district, HD22 will be crucial in securing the House of Delegates this year. It encompasses the the communities of Nokesville, Bristow, and portions of Manassas.

Correction: Lovejoy lost his 2019 bid for state office to former Delegate Lee Carter.