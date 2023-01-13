A second Chick-fil-A for North Stafford? Sups decide soon

North Stafford could soon have its second Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday, January 17, will hear a case requesting it to amend land use proffers to allow a fast-food restaurant to be built on a two-acre property near Garrisonville and Shelton Shop roads near a 7-Eleven and CVS Pharmacy.

The fast-food chain aims to build a single-story 5,736 square-foot building with two drive-through lanes and a pass-by lane. The bypass lane would allow vehicles to exit the drive-through lanes if needed.

Customers could enter the development by using an existing entrance on Garrisonville Road. A secondary entrance would be provided from the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store next to the proposed development.

Chick-fil-A will also provide a sidewalk connection from the restaurant to the existing sidewalk along Garrisonville Road.

The restaurant sits on about two acres of undeveloped land, which has been zoned B-2, Urban Commercial, since 2006.

The county’s planning commission unanimously approved the project last month. The county government staff also recommends the project’s approval, saying the restaurant will add to a “vibrant” business community.

The county points out a drawback of the plan — increased traffic at the intersection. The additional traffic generated by the restaurant will add about a five-second delay to the area.

North Stafford High School, a grocery store, McDonald’s, and a fire station are also site near the new restaurant.

A Chick-fil-A sits in the Doc Stone shopping plaza on Garrisonville Road, about two miles east of the proposed new restaurant. It would be the third Chick-fil-A in Stafford County if approved.