Franklin seeks second term as Woodbridge Supervisor

Margaret Franklin will run for a second term on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. She’s represented the Woodbridge District since January 2020.

During her time in office, Franklin has secured half a billion dollars worth of investments into the Woodbridge District, including the Riverside Station Town Center, a new I-95 distribution center, and investments in small businesses, particularly those impacted by the coronavirus.

Franklin advocated for more affordable housing by creating a housing assistance program, adding affordable housing to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, and advocating for an affordable housing trust fund and an affordable housing ordinance.

Franklin advocated and supported the approval to build a new elementary school on the Route 1 corridor and allocated over $90 million to the school system supporting programming and resources. She also led the effort to establish a Child Advocacy Center in Prince William County, providing assistance for victims of child abuse. Lastly, she led the charge to rename Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway.

“When I ran for office, I promised to help revitalize the Route 1 corridor, provide for more affordable housing and support our schools,” Supervisor Franklin said. “We’ve done just that with several initiatives that help to modernize the Woodbridge District while also providing resources for our most vulnerable communities, but there is more work to do.”

Franklin says she’s working to build a new community center for youth along the Route 1 corridor. Franklin says the center would be a safe place for children to play.

In recent years, the Woodbridge District has been plagued with shootings. Last year, a nine-year-old girl was shot while playing outside her home. The girl suffered life-threatening injuries but will recover. A 15-year-old teenager from Triangle was charged with her shooting.

Franklin and fellow Supervisor Andrea Bailey became one of the first two African-American women to serve on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

Supervisor Franklin has served as the Past Chair of OmniRide and the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) and is the current Chair of the Economic Development Committee for the Virginia Association of Counties (VACO).

She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the Coalition of 100 Black Women, Prince William County Chapter.