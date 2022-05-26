Girl, 9, remains in critical condition, 1 shooting suspect in custody

A 9-year-old girl shot in Woodbridge on Tuesday, May 24, remains in critical condition.

Meanwhile, police arrested a 15-year-old in connection with her shooting. The teenager, who lives in Triangle, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possessing a firearm by a juvenile. Police arrested the teenager today without incident.

Police said four male teens were walking on Gatehouse Terrace, off Rippon Boulevard, when one of them fired multiple shots towards a silver sedan driving by.

The rounds struck the sedan and struck the unintended victim, a 9-year-old girl playing with her friends on the opposite side of the street. The girl was flown to an area hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.