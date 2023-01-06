The Rose gaming resort holds topping out ceremony, on track to open in 2023

The Rose gaming resort in Dumfries is as tall as it will get.

Local leaders were abuzz on Thursday, January 5, 2023, when they attended a topping-off ceremony for the first of two towers at the seven-story resort located off Interstate 95. When finished later this year, it will include about 120 hotel rooms, a restaurant, and video slot machines.

The project is being built in phases and will include a total of 320 hotel rooms and a conference center when complete. The project sits on land once used for the Potomac Landfill, a construction debris site.

Ryan Jordan, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development, Ken Hoffman, Vice President, Design and Construction Leader, and Chad Bartelson, Senior Director of Facilities Construction, all of Churchhill Downs Inc., attended the ceremony, representing the owners of the coming facility.

Local leaders from Dumfries, Mayor Derrick Wood and Councilman Shaun Peet, and from the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, Ann Wheeler and Andrea Bailey, also attended.

Organizers erected a large tent on the construction site for dignitaries to make speeches. Inside, they set up tables for over 100 Yates construction workers and rows of chairs for other community visitors. A separate tent had food for the catered lunches.

The Rose Gaming Resort, a $400 million investment project between several stakeholders, intends to bring significant numbers to the Town of Dumfries.

This facility will generate nearly $17 million in state tax revenue and $11 million in local tax revenue. The Rose is expected to create roughly 500 new jobs in the community.

“We look forward to seeing this rose blossom over the coming months,” said Mayor Derrick Wood.

There will be an opportunity within the facility for Virginia businesses and retail establishments to partner with the Rose at their new location, expected to open on September 1, 2023. The company did not divulge the name of the companies with which it seeks to partner.

The Rose intends to give back to the community through Rosie’s Gives Back program. This program has provided over 2.6 million dollars in monetary and in-kind contributions to the communities in they operate and has logged over 2,500 community service hours.

The Rose will replace Rosies, a smaller gaming spot that opened in January 2021. Officials broke ground for The Rose one year ago.