Reconstructed American Legion Bridge to open in Stafford

Starting tomorrow, Thursday, January 5, 2023, travelers can again drive along Route 628 (American Legion Road) in Stafford County and cross over Interstate 95, as a new bridge will open as part of the push to add E-ZPass toll lanes to Interstate 95, between North Stafford and Fredericksburg.

Construction barriers at the bridge are anticipated to be removed by 3 a.m. Thursday, ahead of the morning travel rush.

Traffic on American Legion Road was detoured for nine months during construction, which started on April 4, 2022.