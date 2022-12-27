Milde announces Stafford House District 64 GOP Primary date

Paul Milde, a Republican running for the newly-drawn House District 64 seat in Stafford County, says GOP voters may decide in June what candidate they want to run in the November General Election.

However, the announcement comes as Milde is, so far, the only Republican to announce a run for the district, which contains central Stafford County, with areas south of Garrisonville Road, south to Route 17, and east to the Potomac River.

“We expect we’ll have a candidate,” Milde told PLN. Milde said a Primary Election will be held on June 20, 2023, should another Republican candidate emerge.

Stafford County Board Chairman Crystal Vanuch, fresh off a Spring 2022 Primary Election for the U.S. House District 7 seat won in November by Abigail Spanberger, is rumored to be considering a run. Vanuch has not responded to questions about her interest in the seat.

Leonard Lacy, a chaplain at the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and former Virginia State Trooper, also announced his campaign and will run as a Democrat.

“We can’t afford to let far-left Democrats continue blocking the agenda Virginians elected Governor Youngkin and Republican legislators to deliver. I am committed to delivering conservative results for Stafford County,” Milde penned in a press release today.

District 64 is new to Stafford County in 2024, following the Virginia State Supreme Court’s political redistricting process of 2021. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, about 62,000 people live in the district, and nearly 60% are white.

The district has no incumbent.