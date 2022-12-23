Household hazardous waste disposal area to close through mid-March 2023

The Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Electronics Recycling program at the Landfill will be temporarily closed.

According to a press release, the current contract expires at the end of December, and the contractor is unwilling to extend the contract because of the difficulty obtaining labor and higher operational costs.

The Prince William County Solid Waste Division anticipates that the program will be closed to residents in January and February and will reopen in March 2023 with a new contractor.

Due to the time needed to transition to a new contractor, the HHW facility will temporarily close to the public for up to 60 days. Prince William County government staff will work with the new contractor to resume service as quickly as possible.

This program is provided through a private contract specializing in hazardous waste disposal and recycling. Staff is working on getting a new contractor and anticipates an award of the new contract within the next few weeks.

Prince William County residents can bring HHW items and electronics to the County Landfill on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Residents are limited to 15 gallons of liquids or 40 pounds of solids. Items should be in their original labeled containers. Electronics items are limited to three units.

There is no charge to county residents for this service.

Information about the Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling program updates and other Solid Waste Division services is online.