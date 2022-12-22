Kings Dominion to host family-friendly New Year’s Eve party

Thousands of revelers are expected to ring in 2023 as Kings Dominion hosts a family-friendly New Year’s Eve party.

The park in Doswell, Virginia, will open from 5 p.m. until 12:30 a.m., with rides closing at 10 p.m. as the New Year’s countdown party begins under the Eiffel Tower and concludes with a fantastic firework show planned at the stroke of midnight.

The New Year’s Eve celebration is also one of the last two operating days for the WinterFest event at the park for 2022. WinterFest has millions of Christmas lights, nearly 1,000 Christmas trees, and festive décor displayed throughout the 400-acre park. The iconic Eiffel Tower is transformed into a 300-foot-tall Christmas tree, and the well-known International Street fountains are turned into an ice-skating plaza known as Snowflake Lake.

This New Year’s celebration will feature all the activities, rides, and attractions of WinterFest, including more than 20 rides, live entertainment on stages throughout the park, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, and the WinterFest Wonderland Parade at 9 pm. In addition, guests can enjoy a special menu of WinterFest treats and specialty cocktails. The event also will feature a party deejay and dancing under the Eiffel Tower.

A complete listing of WinterFest shows, attractions, dining, and advance-purchase tickets for $33 are available at kingsdominion.com.