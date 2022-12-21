Stafford schools superintendent plans first ‘listen and learn’ of 2023

Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor will meet with residents for his first “Listen and Learn” session of 2023.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held Tuesday, January 17, at Hartwood Elementary School, 14 Shackleford Road, in Hartwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Residents are invited to come and “share your thoughts regarding our school community.”

School leaders are pushing for more than $300 million in new classrooms and infrastructure. The Stafford County School Board to aims to build two new elementary schools at one time and to delay rebuilding Hartwood Elementary School, where the January 17 public meeting will be held.

School leaders say an influx of students over the years, including 900 more than anticipated elementary school students this year, has led to overcrowding across the county. The school division now uses trailers as temporary classrooms at some schools.