Occoquan lighting town Menorah at 6 p.m.

Occoquan will light the town Menorah tonight during a public celebration starting at 6 p.m.

Mayor Earnie Porta writes:

Join us in the Town of Occoquan’s River Mill Park on Tuesday, December 20 at 6 p.m. for the ceremonial lighting of a Menorah on the 3rd evening of Chanukah.

The Menorah was generously donated by the Chabad of Greater Gainesville & Manassas, and Rabbi Shmuly Perlstein will lead us through the evening.

This is the first time we will be lighting a public Menorah in the town and I hope many of you will be able to attend and enjoy the brief ceremony.