Occoquan lighting town Menorah at 6 p.m.

Occoquan will light the town Menorah tonight during a public celebration starting at 6 p.m.
Mayor Earnie Porta writes:
Join us in the Town of Occoquan’s River Mill Park on Tuesday, December 20 at 6 p.m. for the ceremonial lighting of a Menorah on the 3rd evening of Chanukah.
The Menorah was generously donated by the Chabad of Greater Gainesville & Manassas, and Rabbi Shmuly Perlstein will lead us through the evening.
This is the first time we will be lighting a public Menorah in the town and I hope many of you will be able to attend and enjoy the brief ceremony.
Occoquan sits in eastern Prince William County, near Route 123 and Old Bridge Road. River Mill Park is at 314 Mill Street in Occoquan.