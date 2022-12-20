FredEx project: Overnight lane closures on I-95 through Friday morning

Travelers on Interstate 95 southbound are advised that lane closures and intermittent full traffic stops are scheduled overnight through Thursday, Dec. 22, ending by 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, for construction on the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Between 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. the following morning, varying single to double-lane closures are scheduled nightly south of exit 140 (Courthouse Road) in Stafford County and between exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) and exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) in Stafford.

During these work zones, all southbound traffic may be stopped for up to 30-minute intervals between midnight and 3 a.m. each morning.

Crews are working on finishing construction on a new American Legion Road overpass, scheduled to reopen to traffic in January 2023. Several miles south, construction crews continue construction to build a future 95 Express Lanes flyover ramp.

This work has been scheduled to occur, weather permitting.

No I-95 lane closures are scheduled between noon Friday, Dec. 23, and noon Tuesday, Dec. 27, due to year-end holiday travel restrictions.