Christmas trees will be turned to mulch at Balls Ford Road Compost Facility

Prince William County residents with curbside yard waste collection can set their Christmas trees and other holiday greenery at the curb for collection.

Residents should remove all ornaments, decorations, tinsel, nails, and the tree stands and sets the empty tree and greenery at the curb for pickup as a part of yard waste collection by your waste and recycling collection service provider during the first two full weeks of January.

The material is processed into compost and mulch at the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility.

Residents may also take the tree and greenery to one of the locations listed below to be recycled:

The Prince William County Landfill at 14811 Dumfries Road, near Manassas. Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The facility is closed Sundays.

The Balls Ford Road Compost Facility is located at 13000 Balls Ford Road, near Manassas. Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The facility is closed Sundays.

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) located at 5399 Wellington Branch Road in Gainesville, will accept drop-off of greenery from December 26 to January 9. The drop-off area is in the front parking lot in the area outlined with the orange safety cones. For more information, contact NOVEC’s vegetation management department at 703-335-0500 x 1600 or [email protected].

For more information on Solid Waste facilities or recycling in Prince William County, visit www.pwcva.gov/trashandrecycling.