Christmas changes for I-95 E-ZPass lanes

For those staying in town this Christmas, traveling over the area’s rivers and creeks to get to grandma’s house, here’s some inside information on the direction of the tolled E-ZPass Express Lanes on Interstate 95.

The holiday will change the direction in which the lanes are pointed and when and reversal times.

Generally, the lanes are pointed north in the mornings to allow drivers easier access to Washington, D.C., and south in the afternoons to allow people to exit the city.

Thur., 12/22

Early reversal to southbound starts at 10 a.m.

Lanes open by about noon

Reversal begins 1 hour earlier

Fri., 12/23

Early reversal to southbound starts at 10 a.m.

Lanes open by about noon

Reversal begins 1 hour earlier

Sat., 12/24

Southbound all day

The Lanes typically reverse to point north on Saturday afternoons

Sun., 12/25

Southbound all day

The Lanes typically point north all day on Sundays

Mon., 12/26

Reversal to northbound starts at 12 a.m.

Lanes open by about 2 a.m.

Normally there is no reversal to NB on Mondays at midnight since the lanes are already pointed that way

Fri., 12/30

Early reversal to southbound starts at 10 a.m.

Lanes open by about noon

Reversal begins 1 hour earlier

Sat., 1/1

Southbound all day

The Lanes typically reverse to point north on Saturday afternoons

Sun., 1/2